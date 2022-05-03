Citigroup lifts U.S. Bancorp [USB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] jumped around 0.29 points on Monday, while shares priced at $48.85 at the close of the session, up 0.60%. The company report on April 26, 2022 that U.S. Bank Launches Nation’s First Spanish-Language Voice Assistant for Banking.

We are making it easier and simpler for our Spanish-speaking customers to bank digitally.

U.S. Bank is the first financial institution in the United States to offer an experience Spanish-speaking customers have never had before: the ability to bank via mobile app in their preferred language – just by speaking it.1.

U.S. Bancorp stock is now -13.03% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. USB Stock saw the intraday high of $49.25 and lowest of $47.845 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 63.57, which means current price is +2.10% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.98M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 8139694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about U.S. Bancorp [USB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $61.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $64 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $64, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on USB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 13.42.

How has USB stock performed recently?

U.S. Bancorp [USB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.91. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -8.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.58 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.86, while it was recorded at 49.42 for the last single week of trading, and 57.24 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.84. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41.

Earnings analysis for U.S. Bancorp [USB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 10.37%.

Insider trade positions for U.S. Bancorp [USB]

There are presently around $54,474 million, or 76.50% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 126,417,887, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 109,186,579 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.33 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.67 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly 1.907% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 885 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 39,329,268 shares. Additionally, 691 investors decreased positions by around 35,630,185 shares, while 296 investors held positions by with 1,040,173,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,115,132,481 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 163 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,478,827 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 6,142,161 shares during the same period.