Canaccord Genuity lifts Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX: GTE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.85% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.24%.

Over the last 12 months, GTE stock rose by 137.17%. The one-year Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.05. The average equity rating for GTE stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $606.27 million, with 367.02 million shares outstanding and 359.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.37M shares, GTE stock reached a trading volume of 6946893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTE shares is $2.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTE in the course of the last twelve months was 6.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

GTE Stock Performance Analysis:

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.24. With this latest performance, GTE shares gained by 1.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.66 for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5734, while it was recorded at 1.6240 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9674 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.50 and a Gross Margin at +40.15. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.55.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

GTE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. go to 10.00%.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $123 million, or 23.60% of GTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTE stocks are: GMT CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 27,357,912, which is approximately -6.078% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 10,300,276 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.38 million in GTE stocks shares; and BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., currently with $13.91 million in GTE stock with ownership of nearly -2.32% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX:GTE] by around 20,254,082 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 5,262,056 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 51,812,076 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,328,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTE stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,043,162 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,735,903 shares during the same period.