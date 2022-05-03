Accolade Inc. [ACCD] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $6

Accolade Inc. [NASDAQ: ACCD] price surged by 15.65 percent to reach at $0.87. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Visionary Human Resources Leader Jennifer Hanson Joins Accolade.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Accolade welcomes executive vice president and chief human resources officer Jennifer Hanson to create an amazing employee experience for the company that partners with human resource leaders to deliver Personalized Healthcare.

Accolade, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACCD), the company that provides millions of people and their families with exceptional healthcare, announced today the appointment of Jennifer Hanson as chief human resources officer, executive vice president of people and culture, reporting to Accolade CEO, Rajeev Singh.

A sum of 18880415 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.09M shares. Accolade Inc. shares reached a high of $7.23 and dropped to a low of $5.55 until finishing in the latest session at $6.43.

The one-year ACCD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.24. The average equity rating for ACCD stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Accolade Inc. [ACCD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACCD shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACCD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Accolade Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price from $32 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Accolade Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $9, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on ACCD stock. On April 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ACCD shares from 33 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accolade Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53.

ACCD Stock Performance Analysis:

Accolade Inc. [ACCD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -49.88. With this latest performance, ACCD shares dropped by -63.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.20 for Accolade Inc. [ACCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.12, while it was recorded at 9.55 for the last single week of trading, and 29.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Accolade Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Accolade Inc. [ACCD] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.46 and a Gross Margin at +40.19. Accolade Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.73.

Return on Total Capital for ACCD is now -24.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Accolade Inc. [ACCD] managed to generate an average of -$29,449 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Accolade Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

ACCD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accolade Inc. go to -0.90%.

Accolade Inc. [ACCD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $339 million, or 83.80% of ACCD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,040,150, which is approximately 2.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,851,074 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.19 million in ACCD stocks shares; and AH EQUITY PARTNERS IV (PARALLEL), L.L.C., currently with $24.3 million in ACCD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Accolade Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Accolade Inc. [NASDAQ:ACCD] by around 11,264,333 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 6,382,951 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 35,139,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,786,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACCD stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,651,416 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,408,636 shares during the same period.