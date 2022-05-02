why Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $0.77

Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] price plunged by -7.32 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Sundial Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) (“Sundial” or the “Company”) reported its financial and operational results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars and represents results from continuing operations unless otherwise indicated.

The Company will hold a conference call and webcast at 10:30 a.m. EDT (8:30 a.m. MDT) on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Please see the dial-in details within the release and additional details on Sundial’s website at www.sndlgroup.com.

A sum of 108851249 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 100.73M shares. Sundial Growers Inc. shares reached a high of $0.5147 and dropped to a low of $0.4668 until finishing in the latest session at $0.47.

The one-year SNDL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.96. The average equity rating for SNDL stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDL shares is $0.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDL stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Sundial Growers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Sundial Growers Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sundial Growers Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

SNDL Stock Performance Analysis:

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.82. With this latest performance, SNDL shares dropped by -34.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.33 for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5623, while it was recorded at 0.5070 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6428 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sundial Growers Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -175.37 and a Gross Margin at -101.17. Sundial Growers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -338.25.

Return on Total Capital for SNDL is now -29.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.54. Additionally, SNDL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] managed to generate an average of -$389,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $51 million, or 5.70% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 29,511,037, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.54% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 24,118,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.31 million in SNDL stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $7.53 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly 4.699% of the company’s market capitalization.

77 institutional holders increased their position in Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 51,975,370 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 29,278,594 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 27,421,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,674,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,486,172 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,823,209 shares during the same period.