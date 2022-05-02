why Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $76.95

Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] surged by $5.14 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $45.70 during the day while it closed the day at $43.09. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Pinduoduo and Wageningen University conduct research on how to grow top-quality tomatoes using sustainable growing method.

Pinduoduo, China’s largest agricultural platform, has teamed up with Wageningen University & Research (WUR) of the Netherlands to study ways to improve the quality of greenhouse-grown tomatoes.

WUR is widely regarded as one of the world’s top agricultural research institutions. The study will experiment with varying levels of nutrient concentration and lighting in high-tech greenhouses to improve the quality of fruit without compromising on the output.

Pinduoduo Inc. stock has also gained 24.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PDD stock has declined by -18.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -53.39% and lost -26.09% year-on date.

The market cap for PDD stock reached $47.98 billion, with 1.26 billion shares outstanding and 900.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.67M shares, PDD reached a trading volume of 27778393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $76.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Pinduoduo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinduoduo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $48, while Nomura kept a Neutral rating on PDD stock. On March 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PDD shares from 105 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinduoduo Inc. is set at 4.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 11.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.07. With this latest performance, PDD shares dropped by -1.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.92 for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.80, while it was recorded at 37.78 for the last single week of trading, and 70.71 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.34 and a Gross Margin at +65.40. Pinduoduo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57.

Pinduoduo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinduoduo Inc. go to 48.17%.

There are presently around $11,775 million, or 22.50% of PDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 29,101,766, which is approximately 5.869% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,304,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $874.9 million in PDD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $680.16 million in PDD stock with ownership of nearly -0.299% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinduoduo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 218 institutional holders increased their position in Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 36,084,888 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 30,412,588 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 206,758,492 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 273,255,968 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,366,533 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 9,031,164 shares during the same period.