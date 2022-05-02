why Micron Technology Inc. [MU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $111.82

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] price plunged by -2.84 percent to reach at -$1.99. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Micron GDDR6X Increases Bandwidth and Capacity.

16Gb memory supports industry-leading speeds up to 24Gb/s, ideal for gamers and content creators.

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced the volume production of its new 16Gb GDDR6X memory, which is now shipping in the NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 3090 Ti graphics card. The latest GDDR6X memory, available only from Micron, features twice the capacity and up to 15% higher performance over the previous 8Gb version. These additional capabilities mean end users can experience razor-sharp visuals, higher frame rates and outstanding performance in memory-intensive applications like gaming and content creation.

A sum of 16800954 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 23.43M shares. Micron Technology Inc. shares reached a high of $71.335 and dropped to a low of $68.02 until finishing in the latest session at $68.19.

The one-year MU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.02. The average equity rating for MU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Micron Technology Inc. [MU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $111.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $100 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Micron Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $118, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on MU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for MU in the course of the last twelve months was 16.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

MU Stock Performance Analysis:

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.76. With this latest performance, MU shares dropped by -13.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.56 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.72, while it was recorded at 68.41 for the last single week of trading, and 78.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Micron Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Micron Technology Inc. [MU] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.69 and a Gross Margin at +37.52. Micron Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.16.

Return on Total Capital for MU is now 14.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.57. Additionally, MU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] managed to generate an average of $136,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

MU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Micron Technology Inc. go to 29.65%.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $61,678 million, or 82.20% of MU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,470,520, which is approximately -0.216% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 84,437,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.76 billion in MU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.23 billion in MU stock with ownership of nearly 2.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Micron Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 807 institutional holders increased their position in Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MU] by around 103,940,171 shares. Additionally, 520 investors decreased positions by around 68,178,658 shares, while 201 investors held positions by with 732,388,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 904,507,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MU stock had 260 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,562,902 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 17,133,074 shares during the same period.