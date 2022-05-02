Market cap of Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME] reaches 286.38M – now what?

Zymeworks Inc. [NYSE: ZYME] gained 23.19% or 1.15 points to close at $6.11 with a heavy trading volume of 36519406 shares. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Zymeworks Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited, Non-Binding Proposal from All Blue Falcons.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics, today confirmed it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from All Blue Falcons FZE (“ABF”) and its affiliates to purchase the Company for $10.50 per share in cash.

The Zymeworks board of directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Zymeworks shareholders. The board reminds shareholders that no formal offer has been made by ABF, and as such there is no need for Zymeworks shareholders to take any action at this time. If a formal offer is made, it will be reviewed by the board with its advisors, and a formal recommendation by the board will be made to shareholders in due course.

It opened the trading session at $7.19, the shares rose to $7.88 and dropped to $6.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZYME points out that the company has recorded -73.26% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -33.99% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 896.79K shares, ZYME reached to a volume of 36519406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZYME shares is $27.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZYME stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Zymeworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Zymeworks Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zymeworks Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZYME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.39.

Trading performance analysis for ZYME stock

Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.46. With this latest performance, ZYME shares dropped by -7.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.09 for Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.48, while it was recorded at 5.17 for the last single week of trading, and 18.86 for the last 200 days.

Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME] shares currently have an operating margin of -808.22. Zymeworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -794.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.68.

Zymeworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZYME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zymeworks Inc. go to 11.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME]

There are presently around $263 million, or 79.50% of ZYME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZYME stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 3,679,845, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,491,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.33 million in ZYME stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $17.46 million in ZYME stock with ownership of nearly 376.852% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zymeworks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Zymeworks Inc. [NYSE:ZYME] by around 12,466,806 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 6,955,575 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 23,662,809 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,085,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZYME stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,860,200 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,548,979 shares during the same period.