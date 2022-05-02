Market cap of Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] reaches 447.59M – now what?

Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIG] traded at a high on 04/29/22, posting a 4.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.48. The company report on April 18, 2022 that Vinco Ventures, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Year and Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG), a digital media and content technologies holding company (“Vinco Ventures,” “Vinco,” or the “Company”), today announced its results for the year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

“As of the end of 2020, we had a market cap of approximately $20 million and total stockholders’ equity of approximately $14 million, and through equity growth and our acquisition of an 80% equity interest in Lomotif through ZVV Media Partners, our joint venture with ZASH Global Media and Entertainment, our market cap has increased as of the end of last week to over $507 million and our total stockholders’ equity has increased to $134 million,” said CEO Lisa King. “As we continue our transition to a digital media and content technologies company, we are focused on our four pillars: We strive to entertain broad global audiences with compelling content, engage users with rich experiences on our Lomotif social media platform, create unique opportunities to endorse and advertise brands through our marketing platform and influencer relationships, and enrich the lives of our users. We believe we can continue to grow into a robust international media and entertainment company focused on content and engagement with millions of users around the world.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19061619 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vinco Ventures Inc. stands at 8.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.58%.

The market cap for BBIG stock reached $447.59 million, with 126.91 million shares outstanding and 123.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.75M shares, BBIG reached a trading volume of 19061619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vinco Ventures Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

How has BBIG stock performed recently?

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.22. With this latest performance, BBIG shares dropped by -20.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.60 for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.64, while it was recorded at 2.35 for the last single week of trading, and 3.94 for the last 200 days.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -780.97 and a Gross Margin at -12.87. Vinco Ventures Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7231.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,099.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -326.92.

Vinco Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Insider trade positions for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]

There are presently around $40 million, or 9.30% of BBIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,289,880, which is approximately 110.877% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,254,496 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.59 million in BBIG stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $2.82 million in BBIG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

56 institutional holders increased their position in Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIG] by around 8,956,940 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 12,830,752 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 5,829,509 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,958,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBIG stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,443,244 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,163,683 shares during the same period.