Market cap of Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] reaches 71.58M – now what?

Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ: FAMI] traded at a low on 04/29/22, posting a -1.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.12. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Latest Farmmi Sales Win Contract to Guam.

Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agricultural products supplier in China, announced today a new sales order that will be exporting to Guam. The order for black Mu Er mushrooms is from one of the Company’s long-term customers.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi’s Chairwoman and CEO, commented “We are excited to be expanding our sales footprint into another new territory with our latest sales win. By working closely with our customers we continue to build our sales pipeline, brand awareness and long-term business sustainability. We are seeing the benefits of our sales efforts, which are resulting in higher customer activity than we have previously seen. We expect this trend will continue through 2022 as we focus on accelerating growth and executing on our business strategy.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16846905 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Farmmi Inc. stands at 6.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.99%.

The market cap for FAMI stock reached $71.58 million, with 184.83 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.12M shares, FAMI reached a trading volume of 16846905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmmi Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

How has FAMI stock performed recently?

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.12. With this latest performance, FAMI shares dropped by -25.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.62 for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1506, while it was recorded at 0.1196 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2660 for the last 200 days.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.26 and a Gross Margin at +13.00. Farmmi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.36.

Farmmi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 37.10 and a Current Ratio set at 37.50.

Insider trade positions for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.70% of FAMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAMI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 7,902,535, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 364,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43000.0 in FAMI stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $30000.0 in FAMI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ:FAMI] by around 8,533,224 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,268,020 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 634,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,166,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAMI stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,501,680 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 603,111 shares during the same period.