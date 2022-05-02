Market cap of Altria Group Inc. [MO] reaches 100.06B – now what?

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] gained 0.67% or 0.37 points to close at $55.57 with a heavy trading volume of 10836220 shares. The company report on April 28, 2022 that CORRECTING and REPLACING…Altria Reports 2022 First-Quarter Results; Reaffirms 2022 Full-Year Earnings Guidance.

Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to revisions in Table 3 – Smokeable Products: Reported Shipment Volume (sticks in millions) and Table 4 – Smokeable Products: Cigarettes Retail Share (percent).

It opened the trading session at $55.95, the shares rose to $56.99 and dropped to $55.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MO points out that the company has recorded 24.65% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -30.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.88M shares, MO reached to a volume of 10836220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Altria Group Inc. [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $56.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $48 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $56 to $50, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on MO stock. On October 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MO shares from 52 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 56.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for MO stock

Altria Group Inc. [MO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.07. With this latest performance, MO shares gained by 6.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.13 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.95, while it was recorded at 55.16 for the last single week of trading, and 49.01 for the last 200 days.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altria Group Inc. [MO] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.58 and a Gross Margin at +66.28. Altria Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 399.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.67.

Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 5.46%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Altria Group Inc. [MO]

There are presently around $59,483 million, or 59.70% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 154,163,044, which is approximately 0.61% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 117,741,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.54 billion in MO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $6.27 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly -10.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altria Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 893 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 39,710,105 shares. Additionally, 789 investors decreased positions by around 57,998,689 shares, while 267 investors held positions by with 972,715,357 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,070,424,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 196 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,861,122 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 7,768,421 shares during the same period.