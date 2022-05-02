Market Analysts see Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] gaining to $44. Time to buy?

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] closed the trading session at $46.30 on 04/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $46.17, while the highest price level was $48.20. The company report on April 27, 2022 that New York Islanders Integrate BlueJeans by Verizon to Elevate HOMEICE Fan Experience.

Verizon Business today announced the New York Islanders are using BlueJeans by Verizon to provide video enabled watch parties in their HOMEICE Experience platform within the UBS Arena mobile app. Leveraging the BlueJeans software development kit (SDK), the new BlueJeans Meetings capability for HOMEICE, powered by HomeTurf, will be available as an in-app “second screen” experience for fans looking to connect live over video with their friends and favorite team during games moving forward.

As part of a continued collaboration with Verizon to supercharge the hockey fan experience through technology and the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network, the BlueJeans Meetings integration will complement the Islanders’ existing HOMEICE chat, trivia, polls and other scoreboard features available during games to fans everywhere by further simulating the in-arena experience through face-to-face fan engagement. Bringing the HOMEICE chat to life, fans across cities can choose to share the Islanders game experience over BlueJeans with others in the main chat room or break off into separate chats.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.89 percent and weekly performance of -10.81 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 25.08M shares, VZ reached to a volume of 40840412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $59.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $61 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Verizon Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $62 to $56, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on VZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 44.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

VZ stock trade performance evaluation

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.81. With this latest performance, VZ shares dropped by -10.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.61 for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.49, while it was recorded at 48.57 for the last single week of trading, and 53.22 for the last 200 days.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.92 and a Gross Margin at +45.73. Verizon Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.46.

Verizon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc. go to 3.59%.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $124,896 million, or 65.50% of VZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 321,650,268, which is approximately -1.141% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 290,740,891 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.46 billion in VZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.89 billion in VZ stock with ownership of nearly 2.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verizon Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,638 institutional holders increased their position in Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE:VZ] by around 119,956,739 shares. Additionally, 1,296 investors decreased positions by around 98,727,287 shares, while 185 investors held positions by with 2,478,861,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,697,545,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VZ stock had 275 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,566,027 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 11,608,862 shares during the same period.