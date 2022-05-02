Market Analysts see United States Steel Corporation [X] gaining to $31. Time to buy?

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] traded at a low on 04/29/22, posting a -5.40 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $30.49. The company report on April 28, 2022 that United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share of U. S. Steel Common Stock. The dividend is payable on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the company’s customer-centric Best for All® strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. The company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22.4 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 22660679 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of United States Steel Corporation stands at 6.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.38%.

The market cap for X stock reached $8.40 billion, with 269.04 million shares outstanding and 254.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.54M shares, X reached a trading volume of 22660679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United States Steel Corporation [X]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $38.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for United States Steel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for United States Steel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on X stock. On October 18, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for X shares from 35 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corporation is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for X in the course of the last twelve months was 3.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has X stock performed recently?

United States Steel Corporation [X] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.23. With this latest performance, X shares dropped by -17.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.71 for United States Steel Corporation [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.03, while it was recorded at 31.75 for the last single week of trading, and 26.28 for the last 200 days.

United States Steel Corporation [X]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

United States Steel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for United States Steel Corporation [X]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corporation go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for United States Steel Corporation [X]

There are presently around $5,771 million, or 74.80% of X stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,935,754, which is approximately 2.596% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,269,714 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $709.49 million in X stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $315.73 million in X stock with ownership of nearly 4.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

230 institutional holders increased their position in United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X] by around 26,067,522 shares. Additionally, 202 investors decreased positions by around 23,160,162 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 140,038,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,266,108 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. X stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,056,590 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 5,413,429 shares during the same period.