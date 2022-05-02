Market Analysts see Roblox Corporation [RBLX] falling to $50. Time to buy?

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] price plunged by -4.55 percent to reach at -$1.46. The company report on April 8, 2022 that Roblox to Report Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results on May 10, 2022.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) today announced that it will report the company’s first quarter 2022 financial results, as well as its key metrics for the month of April 2022, after market close on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The company will also conduct a conference call on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 5:30 AM PT / 8:30 AM ET to answer questions regarding its financial results.

The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Roblox investor relations website at ir.roblox.com. An online replay and transcript of the call will be available on the investor relations website shortly following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months.

A sum of 19143974 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 24.63M shares. Roblox Corporation shares reached a high of $33.53 and dropped to a low of $30.61 until finishing in the latest session at $30.65.

The one-year RBLX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.42. The average equity rating for RBLX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Roblox Corporation [RBLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $61.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on RBLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBLX in the course of the last twelve months was 33.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

RBLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.77. With this latest performance, RBLX shares dropped by -36.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.89 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.94, while it was recorded at 31.90 for the last single week of trading, and 75.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Roblox Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.16 and a Gross Margin at +22.27. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.62.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -295.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.34.

Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

RBLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roblox Corporation go to 1.10%.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,469 million, or 72.90% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: ALTOS VENTURES MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 82,781,796, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 40,556,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $800.27 million in RBLX stock with ownership of nearly 93.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

449 institutional holders increased their position in Roblox Corporation [NYSE:RBLX] by around 171,606,240 shares. Additionally, 228 investors decreased positions by around 40,705,211 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 161,866,011 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 374,177,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBLX stock had 206 new institutional investments in for a total of 114,281,432 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 4,689,110 shares during the same period.