Market Analysts see Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] gaining to $300. Time to buy?

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: FB] closed the trading session at $200.47 on 04/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $199.90, while the highest price level was $212.48. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Trillion Dollar Megatrends: CEOs of FB, NEXCF, FEMFF, and LCID Discuss Next Big Growth Waves in Metaverse, AI, E-Commerce and Electric Vehicles.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs of:Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR), First Energy Metals (OTC: FEMFF) (CSE: FE), Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID). Today’s emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are creating billion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg: “AI Will Play Big Role in Building the Metaverse”“…AI is one of the areas where we’ve routinely seen stronger returns on our investments over time than we’ve expected. Artificial intelligence is also going to play a big role in our work to help build the metaverse. We just announced our AI Research SuperCluster, which we think will be the world’s fastest supercomputer once it is complete later this year. This is going to enable new AI models that can learn from trillions of examples and understand hundreds of languages which will be key for the kinds of experiences that we’re building. Looking ahead, we’re focused on further scaling our computing power and transforming our AI infrastructure through advances in foundational research, as well as improvements to data center design, networking, storage, and software.…We’re focused on the foundational hardware and software required to build an immersive, embodied internet that enables better digital social experiences than anything that exists today…” Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/07/meta-platforms-inc-nasdaq-fb-q4-2021-earning/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -40.40 percent and weekly performance of 8.89 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 40.42M shares, FB reached to a volume of 48803725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FB shares is $302.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $265, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on FB stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FB shares from 360 to 325.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 10.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for FB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for FB in the course of the last twelve months was 14.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

FB stock trade performance evaluation

Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.89. With this latest performance, FB shares dropped by -12.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.49 for Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 207.50, while it was recorded at 189.82 for the last single week of trading, and 302.26 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc. go to 3.95%.

Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $359,703 million, or 79.50% of FB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 181,965,468, which is approximately -0.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.53% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 158,101,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.69 billion in FB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $25.54 billion in FB stock with ownership of nearly 0.086% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,775 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:FB] by around 72,430,012 shares. Additionally, 1,575 investors decreased positions by around 138,411,756 shares, while 301 investors held positions by with 1,583,454,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,794,296,548 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FB stock had 333 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,623,889 shares, while 264 institutional investors sold positions of 17,151,416 shares during the same period.