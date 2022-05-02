Loop Capital slashes price target on ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] – find out why.

ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ: WISH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.49% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.73%. The company report on April 18, 2022 that Wish to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on May 5, 2022.

Conference Call to be Webcast Live at 5:45 PM ET / 2:45 PM PT.

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced it will report its first quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Wish management will host a live conference call and webcast for shareholders, analysts and portfolio managers to discuss the fourth quarter results that afternoon at 5:45 PM ET/ 2:45 PM PT.

Over the last 12 months, WISH stock dropped by -87.74%. The one-year ContextLogic Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.72. The average equity rating for WISH stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.18 billion, with 647.00 million shares outstanding and 509.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.45M shares, WISH stock reached a trading volume of 13989888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISH shares is $3.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for ContextLogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ContextLogic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Underperform rating on WISH stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WISH shares from 12 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ContextLogic Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

WISH Stock Performance Analysis:

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.73. With this latest performance, WISH shares dropped by -28.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.30 for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0934, while it was recorded at 1.7420 for the last single week of trading, and 4.4485 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ContextLogic Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.57 and a Gross Margin at +52.64. ContextLogic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.62.

ContextLogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

WISH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WISH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ContextLogic Inc. go to 21.60%.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $383 million, or 51.20% of WISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISH stocks are: FORMATION8 GP, LLC with ownership of 46,705,077, which is approximately -26.317% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,742,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.16 million in WISH stocks shares; and GGV CAPITAL LLC, currently with $61.14 million in WISH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ContextLogic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ:WISH] by around 63,528,989 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 31,274,991 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 130,327,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,131,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISH stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,695,318 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,538,350 shares during the same period.