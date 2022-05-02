Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] Stock trading around $16.14 per share: What’s Next?

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [NYSE: LBRT] traded at a low on 04/29/22, posting a -8.61 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.14. The company report on April 29, 2022 that Liberty Energy Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by Selling Stockholder.

Liberty Energy Inc., formerly known as Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; “Liberty” or the “Company”), announced today the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public secondary offering (the “Offering”) of an aggregate of 14,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock by Schlumberger Technology Corporation (the “Selling Stockholder”).

The underwriters intend to offer the shares from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. The Offering is expected to close on May 3, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. Liberty will not sell any shares of Class A common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds therefrom.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12299185 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stands at 7.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.97%.

The market cap for LBRT stock reached $3.31 billion, with 184.00 million shares outstanding and 131.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, LBRT reached a trading volume of 12299185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $20.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on LBRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

How has LBRT stock performed recently?

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.21. With this latest performance, LBRT shares gained by 8.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.84 for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.74, while it was recorded at 16.59 for the last single week of trading, and 12.19 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.58 and a Gross Margin at -1.70. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.97.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. go to 15.10%.

Insider trade positions for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]

There are presently around $1,847 million, or 66.00% of LBRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBRT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 27,616,589, which is approximately 48.47% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 11,850,048 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $191.26 million in LBRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $175.63 million in LBRT stock with ownership of nearly 10.794% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [NYSE:LBRT] by around 23,016,033 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 7,976,919 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 83,433,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,426,323 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBRT stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,960,188 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 366,662 shares during the same period.