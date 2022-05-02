KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] Is Currently 6.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.54% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.00%. The company report on April 21, 2022 that KE Holdings Inc. Updates the Status under Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today updates its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the “HFCAA”).

The Company is aware of the fact that it was identified by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) under the HFCAA on April 21, 2022. The Company understands that this identification under the HFCAA and its implementation rules issued thereunder indicates that the SEC determines the Company used a registered public accounting firm whose working paper cannot be inspected or investigated completely by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board of the United States (the “PCAOB”) to issue the audit opinion for its financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, BEKE stock dropped by -72.76%. The one-year KE Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.03.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.82 billion, with 1.21 billion shares outstanding and 877.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.04M shares, BEKE stock reached a trading volume of 25717406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]:

UBS have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $23 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2022, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $7.50, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on BEKE stock. On February 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BEKE shares from 17.10 to 26.30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.99.

BEKE Stock Performance Analysis:

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.00. With this latest performance, BEKE shares gained by 8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.84 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.47, while it was recorded at 13.17 for the last single week of trading, and 19.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KE Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.75 and a Gross Margin at +19.59. KE Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.65.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.51.

KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

BEKE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc. go to 19.18%.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,905 million, or 48.40% of BEKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD with ownership of 73,026,983, which is approximately -5.692% of the company’s market cap and around 0.89% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 30,957,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $438.97 million in BEKE stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $318.64 million in BEKE stock with ownership of nearly 2.281% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KE Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BEKE] by around 98,001,761 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 40,205,546 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 278,221,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 416,429,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEKE stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,825,980 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 16,853,405 shares during the same period.