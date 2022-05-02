Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] Stock trading around $13.15 per share: What’s Next?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] traded at a low on 04/29/22, posting a -3.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.15. The company report on April 21, 2022 that HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDENDS ON ITS COMMON AND PREFERRED STOCKS.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company’s common stock (Nasdaq: HBAN) of $0.155 per common share, unchanged from the prior quarter. The common stock cash dividend is payable July 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 17, 2022.

In addition, the Board declared quarterly cash dividends on five series of its preferred stock. The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Floating Rate Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP#: 446150500) of $9.36072535 per share (equivalent to $0.2340181 per depositary receipt share). The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 5.70% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP#: 446150AL8) of $1,425.00 per share (equivalent to $14.25 per depositary receipt share). The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 5.625% Series F Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP#: 446150AT1) of $1,406.25 per share (equivalent to $14.0625 per depositary share). The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 4.450% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP#: 446150AV6) of $1,112.50 per share (equivalent to $11.1250 per depositary share). Finally, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 4.5% Series H Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: HBANP) of $11.25 per share (equivalent to $0.28125 per depositary share). All five preferred stock cash dividends are payable July 15, 2022, to their respective shareholders of record on July 1, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19395785 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stands at 3.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.11%.

The market cap for HBAN stock reached $19.62 billion, with 1.44 billion shares outstanding and 1.44 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.51M shares, HBAN reached a trading volume of 19395785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $16.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on HBAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 26.16.

How has HBAN stock performed recently?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.43. With this latest performance, HBAN shares dropped by -11.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.74 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.57, while it was recorded at 13.54 for the last single week of trading, and 15.28 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87.

Earnings analysis for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

Insider trade positions for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

There are presently around $15,047 million, or 81.10% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 160,441,341, which is approximately -1.639% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 129,122,618 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.05 billion in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly 2.318% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 427 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 58,080,814 shares. Additionally, 345 investors decreased positions by around 60,273,949 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 1,025,907,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,144,262,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,958,121 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 5,144,048 shares during the same period.