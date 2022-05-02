Hecla Mining Company [HL] Stock trading around $5.21 per share: What’s Next?

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] loss -2.98% on the last trading session, reaching $5.21 price per share at the time. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Hecla First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call/Webcast and Virtual Investor Event.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced it will issue a news release reporting its first quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Hecla Mining Company represents 538.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.89 billion with the latest information. HL stock price has been found in the range of $5.18 to $5.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.60M shares, HL reached a trading volume of 10959018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hecla Mining Company [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $7.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Buy rating on HL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for HL in the course of the last twelve months was 31.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for HL stock

Hecla Mining Company [HL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.03. With this latest performance, HL shares dropped by -21.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.56 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.44, while it was recorded at 5.38 for the last single week of trading, and 5.86 for the last 200 days.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hecla Mining Company [HL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.82 and a Gross Margin at +20.51. Hecla Mining Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hecla Mining Company [HL]

There are presently around $1,680 million, or 64.70% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,767,632, which is approximately 0.927% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 46,917,332 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $244.44 million in HL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $210.79 million in HL stock with ownership of nearly 3.929% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hecla Mining Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL] by around 29,904,695 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 24,188,960 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 268,322,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 322,415,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HL stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,161,309 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,197,264 shares during the same period.