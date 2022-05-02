For Roku Inc. [ROKU], Analyst sees a rise to $100. What next?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] gained 1.39% or 1.27 points to close at $92.90 with a heavy trading volume of 17786758 shares. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Roku Releases First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today released first quarter 2022 results. Visit the Roku investor relations website to view the first quarter 2022 letter to shareholders.

The company will host a webcast of its conference call to discuss the results today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode on the Roku investor relations website or directly from this link: https://go.roku.com/earnings. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available following the call.

It opened the trading session at $96.84, the shares rose to $101.29 and dropped to $92.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ROKU points out that the company has recorded -71.02% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.61M shares, ROKU reached to a volume of 17786758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $173.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $350 to $95, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Sell rating on ROKU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 8.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 46.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

Trading performance analysis for ROKU stock

Roku Inc. [ROKU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.32. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -28.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.67 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.67, while it was recorded at 92.49 for the last single week of trading, and 242.08 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to -2.54%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Roku Inc. [ROKU]

There are presently around $8,919 million, or 78.10% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,048,797, which is approximately 23.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,303,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $864.31 million in ROKU stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $768.39 million in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 37.086% of the company’s market capitalization.

408 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 17,348,994 shares. Additionally, 411 investors decreased positions by around 7,393,669 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 71,262,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,005,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,014,650 shares, while 177 institutional investors sold positions of 3,327,803 shares during the same period.