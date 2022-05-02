For PG&E Corporation [PCG], Analyst sees a rise to $17. What next?

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] loss -2.17% or -0.28 points to close at $12.65 with a heavy trading volume of 26155209 shares. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Local Students Pursuing STEM Education Invited to Apply for College Scholarships of Up to $10,000.

New: PG&E Announces Expansion of STEM Scholarship Program to Include Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The PG&E Corporation Foundation (Foundation) is inviting applications to the annual Better Together STEM Scholarship Program. This year, responding to a trend in applications from students admitted to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), eligibility is expanding to students planning to attend HBCUs anywhere in the United States, as well as California colleges and universities.

It opened the trading session at $12.90, the shares rose to $13.11 and dropped to $12.63, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PCG points out that the company has recorded 8.30% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -53.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 20.61M shares, PCG reached to a volume of 26155209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PG&E Corporation [PCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $16.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PG&E Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2021, representing the official price target for PG&E Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $15.50, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on PCG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for PCG stock

PG&E Corporation [PCG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.29. With this latest performance, PCG shares gained by 4.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.57 for PG&E Corporation [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.80, while it was recorded at 12.42 for the last single week of trading, and 11.16 for the last 200 days.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PG&E Corporation [PCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.37 and a Gross Margin at +10.37. PG&E Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.08.

PG&E Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corporation go to 4.65%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PG&E Corporation [PCG]

There are presently around $18,738 million, or 61.00% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 173,748,213, which is approximately 0.283% of the company’s market cap and around 15.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 161,081,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.04 billion in PCG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.69 billion in PCG stock with ownership of nearly -2.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

212 institutional holders increased their position in PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG] by around 115,757,727 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 141,697,936 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 1,223,791,269 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,481,246,932 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCG stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,657,302 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 23,956,448 shares during the same period.