Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] stock Upgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $100

Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE: XOM] loss -2.24% on the last trading session, reaching $85.25 price per share at the time. The company report on April 29, 2022 that CORRECTING and REPLACING ExxonMobil Announces First-Quarter 2022 Results.

Earned $5.5 billion in first quarter 2022; generated $14.8 billion of cash flow from operating activities, more than covering capital investment and shareholder distributions.

Earnings excluding identified items were $8.8 billion, an increase of more than $6 billion versus the first quarter of 2021, after adjusting for a $3.4 billion after-tax charge related to the company’s Russia Sakhalin-1 operation.

Exxon Mobil Corporation represents 4.28 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $368.48 billion with the latest information. XOM stock price has been found in the range of $84.70 to $88.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 32.09M shares, XOM reached a trading volume of 34617373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $94.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $71 to $77. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Exxon Mobil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on XOM stock. On January 19, 2022, analysts increased their price target for XOM shares from 70 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corporation is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for XOM in the course of the last twelve months was 43.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for XOM stock

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, XOM shares gained by 1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.22 for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.83, while it was recorded at 84.33 for the last single week of trading, and 67.82 for the last 200 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.91 and a Gross Margin at +24.10. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.21.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.86.

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corporation go to 15.93%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]

There are presently around $195,726 million, or 54.90% of XOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 355,607,673, which is approximately 0.74% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 262,259,467 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.36 billion in XOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $21.59 billion in XOM stock with ownership of nearly 0.448% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exxon Mobil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,496 institutional holders increased their position in Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE:XOM] by around 116,042,860 shares. Additionally, 1,341 investors decreased positions by around 61,572,275 shares, while 289 investors held positions by with 2,118,288,958 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,295,904,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XOM stock had 331 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,599,280 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 12,655,459 shares during the same period.