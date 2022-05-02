Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] is 17.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] price plunged by -7.11 percent to reach at -$1.95. The company report on April 22, 2022 that Cleveland-Cliffs Reports First-Quarter 2022 Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

First-quarter revenue of $6.0 billion.

A sum of 22698176 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 22.91M shares. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares reached a high of $27.99 and dropped to a low of $25.40 until finishing in the latest session at $25.49.

The one-year CLF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.63. The average equity rating for CLF stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $33.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $24, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on CLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CLF Stock Performance Analysis:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.95. With this latest performance, CLF shares dropped by -20.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.71 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.56, while it was recorded at 26.93 for the last single week of trading, and 23.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Fundamentals:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

CLF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. go to 27.43%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,639 million, or 57.60% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,230,723, which is approximately 0.814% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,770,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $962.77 million in CLF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $617.54 million in CLF stock with ownership of nearly -33.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

338 institutional holders increased their position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF] by around 38,913,030 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 43,752,404 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 217,010,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 299,675,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLF stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,118,645 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 11,165,746 shares during the same period.