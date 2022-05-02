Citigroup Inc. [C] moved down -3.62: Why It’s Important

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] traded at a low on 04/29/22, posting a -3.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $48.21. The company report on April 25, 2022 that Citi Releases 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

Today, Citi released its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, an annual report that details Citi’s ongoing efforts to address some of society’s greatest challenges and build more sustainable, diverse and equitable communities around the world. This report and related Executive Summary highlight the progress made on Citi’s longstanding ESG goals and commitments, as well as efforts to address more immediate world events that are reinforcing the increasing focus and interconnectivity of ESG considerations.

“From COVID-19 and climate change to systemic racial inequity and a transformational war in Ukraine, we continue to see the need for businesses like Citi to step up and help address the global challenges facing our society,” said Jane Fraser, CEO, Citi. “The health of our business is inextricably linked with the health of our planet and our communities, and we cannot succeed at one without the other. At Citi, this sense of responsibility continues to shape our decisions, business strategy and firm-wide goals and commitments.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21826804 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Citigroup Inc. stands at 2.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.72%.

The market cap for C stock reached $98.66 billion, with 1.98 billion shares outstanding and 1.97 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.16M shares, C reached a trading volume of 21826804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citigroup Inc. [C]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $67.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $79 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $81 to $64, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on C stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 445.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 1.87.

How has C stock performed recently?

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.89. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -12.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.56 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.05, while it was recorded at 49.84 for the last single week of trading, and 64.47 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.52. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

Earnings analysis for Citigroup Inc. [C]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -9.78%.

Insider trade positions for Citigroup Inc. [C]

There are presently around $71,338 million, or 76.90% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 164,986,164, which is approximately -1.363% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 160,163,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.72 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.44 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly 1.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

925 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 122,805,656 shares. Additionally, 819 investors decreased positions by around 144,693,481 shares, while 213 investors held positions by with 1,212,229,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,479,728,894 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 212 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,879,348 shares, while 163 institutional investors sold positions of 10,775,009 shares during the same period.