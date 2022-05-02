Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] fell -8.70% so far this year. What now?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BRQS] loss -2.58% or -0.01 points to close at $0.34 with a heavy trading volume of 35093622 shares. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Borqs Technologies Enters India Market for Auto Telematics, also known as Electric Scooters or E-Bikes.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs”, or the “Company”), a global provider of 5G wireless solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and innovative clean energy, is collaborating with Qualcomm and other major chipset vendors to engage in the R&D and sales of automobile telematics products especially for the India and Southeast Asia markets. The products include in-vehicle-infotainment system (IVI) and Telematics Control Unit (TCU), for two and three wheelers – also called electric scooters or E-bikes.

It opened the trading session at $0.328, the shares rose to $0.379 and dropped to $0.321, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BRQS points out that the company has recorded -41.90% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -100.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 26.77M shares, BRQS reached to a volume of 35093622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borqs Technologies Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for BRQS stock

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.03. With this latest performance, BRQS shares gained by 47.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.24 for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2706, while it was recorded at 0.3650 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4949 for the last 200 days.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] shares currently have an operating margin of -149.14 and a Gross Margin at +5.67. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] managed to generate an average of -$126,182 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Borqs Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.20% of BRQS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRQS stocks are: PATHSTONE FAMILY OFFICE, LLC with ownership of 999,392, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.41% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 221,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75000.0 in BRQS stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $43000.0 in BRQS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borqs Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BRQS] by around 1,007,527 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,160,888 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 796,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,372,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRQS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 999,527 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,056,154 shares during the same period.