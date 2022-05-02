Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] is 16.22% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE: BBD] price plunged by -1.10 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Banco Bradesco SA to Host Earnings Call.

Banco Bradesco SA (FRA:BREC) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 5, 2021 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/78189.

A sum of 40869265 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 41.31M shares. Banco Bradesco S.A. shares reached a high of $3.78 and dropped to a low of $3.59 until finishing in the latest session at $3.60.

The one-year BBD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.08. The average equity rating for BBD stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBD shares is $4.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Banco Bradesco S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Banco Bradesco S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bradesco S.A. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

BBD Stock Performance Analysis:

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.40. With this latest performance, BBD shares dropped by -14.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.77 for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.87, while it was recorded at 3.68 for the last single week of trading, and 3.65 for the last 200 days.

BBD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bradesco S.A. go to 1.60%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,371 million, or 19.10% of BBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBD stocks are: ABRDN PLC with ownership of 90,356,074, which is approximately -8.576% of the company’s market cap and around 35.30% of the total institutional ownership; SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 87,903,968 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $316.45 million in BBD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $266.4 million in BBD stock with ownership of nearly 2.264% of the company’s market capitalization.

117 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE:BBD] by around 141,483,975 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 132,268,646 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 662,721,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 936,474,117 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBD stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,749,432 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 29,138,825 shares during the same period.