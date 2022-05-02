Arrival [ARVL] stock Initiated by Berenberg analyst, price target now $17

Arrival [NASDAQ: ARVL] plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.09 during the day while it closed the day at $1.93. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Arrival to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 10, 2022.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), pioneer of a unique new method of design and production of affordable electric vehicles (EVs) by local Microfactories, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022 before the U.S. markets open on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

The Company will host a corresponding webinar at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that day. The live webinar will be accessible on the Company’s website at investors.arrival.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

Arrival stock has also loss -21.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ARVL stock has declined by -38.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -88.06% and lost -73.99% year-on date.

The market cap for ARVL stock reached $1.31 billion, with 486.07 million shares outstanding and 199.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.38M shares, ARVL reached a trading volume of 11853052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arrival [ARVL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARVL shares is $12.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARVL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Arrival shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Arrival stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrival is set at 0.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

ARVL stock trade performance evaluation

Arrival [ARVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.22. With this latest performance, ARVL shares dropped by -49.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.79 for Arrival [ARVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.3044, while it was recorded at 2.1920 for the last single week of trading, and 8.7392 for the last 200 days.

Arrival [ARVL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Arrival’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

Arrival [ARVL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $165 million, or 16.00% of ARVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARVL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 30,371,059, which is approximately 95.505% of the company’s market cap and around 73.43% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 30,237,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.36 million in ARVL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $24.67 million in ARVL stock with ownership of nearly 1015.96% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arrival stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Arrival [NASDAQ:ARVL] by around 50,195,479 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 5,943,718 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 29,107,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,246,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARVL stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,539,111 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 650,359 shares during the same period.