Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] Revenue clocked in at $477.75 billion, down -25.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] slipped around -406.3 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2485.63 at the close of the session, down -14.05%. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Amazon.com Announces First Quarter Results.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Operating cash flow decreased 41% to $39.3 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $67.2 billion for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2021.

Amazon.com Inc. stock is now -25.45% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMZN Stock saw the intraday high of $2,615.22 and lowest of $2,432.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3773.08, which means current price is +2.18% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 13590917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $3782.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $4115 to $4100. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3000, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMZN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 131.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 162.34.

How has AMZN stock performed recently?

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.90. With this latest performance, AMZN shares dropped by -25.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.26 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3,054.25, while it was recorded at 2,770.04 for the last single week of trading, and 3,277.53 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 31.20%.

Insider trade positions for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

There are presently around $762,499 million, or 60.50% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,421,754, which is approximately 0.425% of the company’s market cap and around 9.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,717,802 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.38 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $42.31 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 4.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

2,481 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 20,212,660 shares. Additionally, 1,369 investors decreased positions by around 8,505,327 shares, while 399 investors held positions by with 278,044,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 306,762,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 415 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,161,619 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 988,152 shares during the same period.