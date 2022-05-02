Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Revenue clocked in at $16.43 billion, down -40.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] loss -4.60% or -4.12 points to close at $85.52 with a heavy trading volume of 82483855 shares. The company report on April 22, 2022 that AMD Celebrates Earth Day 2022.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

by Justin Murrill, Director, Corporate Responsibility at AMD.

It opened the trading session at $88.05, the shares rose to $91.79 and dropped to $85.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMD points out that the company has recorded -29.42% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 104.64M shares, AMD reached to a volume of 82483855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $145.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $148 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMD stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 140 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 4.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 45.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for AMD stock

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.97. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -28.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.04 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.41, while it was recorded at 87.18 for the last single week of trading, and 117.76 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 29.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

There are presently around $101,620 million, or 54.00% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 143,997,454, which is approximately -0.107% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 125,518,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.73 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.77 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly 3.406% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,070 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 96,010,063 shares. Additionally, 793 investors decreased positions by around 88,722,128 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 1,003,532,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,188,264,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 326 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,361,308 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 11,279,768 shares during the same period.