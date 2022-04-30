ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] Is Currently 2.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] closed the trading session at $48.95 on 04/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $47.70, while the highest price level was $50.04. The company report on April 11, 2022 that ZoomInfo to Report Financial Results for First Quarter 2022 on May 2, 2022.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced that it will publish financial results for the first quarter 2022 following the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, May 2, 2022. The news release and any accompanying materials will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of ZoomInfo’s website at https://ir.zoominfo.com/.

On that day, ZoomInfo management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to review financial results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.75 percent and weekly performance of -4.49 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, ZI reached to a volume of 3504336 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $77.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $82 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $65, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on ZI stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ZI shares from 85 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 78.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ZI stock trade performance evaluation

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.49. With this latest performance, ZI shares dropped by -16.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.87 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.51, while it was recorded at 49.05 for the last single week of trading, and 60.00 for the last 200 days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.53 and a Gross Margin at +79.27. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.54.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 30.47%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,344 million, or 85.10% of ZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZI stocks are: TA ASSOCIATES, L.P. with ownership of 45,800,086, which is approximately -17.992% of the company’s market cap and around 11.00% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 44,278,037 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.17 billion in ZI stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.29 billion in ZI stock with ownership of nearly 27.484% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 208 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 56,684,435 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 54,731,820 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 222,483,269 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 333,899,524 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,183,452 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 15,588,488 shares during the same period.