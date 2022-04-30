Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] Revenue clocked in at $0.90 million, down -26.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: TMBR] gained 4.67% or 0.01 points to close at $0.28 with a heavy trading volume of 25157220 shares. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Timber Pharmaceuticals Announces Fast Track Designation Granted by FDA for TMB-001 in Severe Subtypes of Congenital Ichthyosis.

Company expects to launch pivotal Phase 3 ASCEND clinical trial to evaluate TMB-001 within the next 60 days .

via NewMediaWire – Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Timber” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: TMBR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to TMB-001, a topical isotretinoin formulated using the company’s patented IPEG™ delivery system, for the treatment of X-linked recessive ichthyosis (XRI) and autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis lamellar ichthyosis (ARCI-LI).

It opened the trading session at $0.34, the shares rose to $0.35 and dropped to $0.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TMBR points out that the company has recorded -62.26% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 642.89K shares, TMBR reached to a volume of 25157220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMBR shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMBR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

Trading performance analysis for TMBR stock

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.04. With this latest performance, TMBR shares dropped by -28.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.59 for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3217, while it was recorded at 0.2789 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5782 for the last 200 days.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.30% of TMBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMBR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,172,767, which is approximately 3.72% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 632,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in TMBR stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $58000.0 in TMBR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:TMBR] by around 1,043,020 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 428,030 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,232,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,703,420 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMBR stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 732,208 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 423,682 shares during the same period.