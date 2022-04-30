Realty Income Corporation [O] Is Currently 1.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] surged by $1.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $72.83 during the day while it closed the day at $72.71. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Realty Income Announces Expanded $4.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that it has closed on an amended $4.25 billion multicurrency unsecured revolving credit facility, which replaces the company’s existing $3.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility.

The capacity of the revolving credit facility can be increased to $5.25 billion with an accordion expansion feature, which is subject to obtaining lender commitments. The revolving credit facility initially matures in June 2026 and includes two six-month extensions that can be exercised at the company’s option. Pursuant to the terms of the revolving credit facility, the company’s current A3/A- credit ratings provide for a borrowing rate of 72.5 basis points over an adjusted SOFR rate, with a facility commitment fee of 12.5 basis points, for all-in drawn pricing of 85 basis points over the adjusted SOFR rate.

Realty Income Corporation stock has also loss -2.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, O stock has inclined by 7.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.41% and gained 1.56% year-on date.

The market cap for O stock reached $44.29 billion, with 520.27 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, O reached a trading volume of 3129660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $77.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on O stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 330.31.

O stock trade performance evaluation

Realty Income Corporation [O] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.48. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 2.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.29 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.81, while it was recorded at 72.52 for the last single week of trading, and 69.52 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.23 and a Gross Margin at +50.53. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Realty Income Corporation [O] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 5.45%.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33,323 million, or 78.00% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,344,766, which is approximately 6.568% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,379,435 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.03 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.04 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly 17.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

662 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 41,958,247 shares. Additionally, 409 investors decreased positions by around 37,711,184 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 378,625,381 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 458,294,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,558,282 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 17,533,319 shares during the same period.