Novartis AG [NVS] Stock trading around $90.22 per share: What’s Next?

Novartis AG [NYSE: NVS] gained 0.91% on the last trading session, reaching $90.22 price per share at the time. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Novartis tislelizumab plus chemotherapy significantly improved overall survival as first-line treatment for advanced esophageal cancer in Phase III study.

RATIONALE 306 trial met primary endpoint at interim analysis, demonstrating tislelizumab plus chemotherapy significantly improved overall survival compared to chemotherapy alone in patients with previously untreated advanced esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC)1.

Positive readout in first-line ESCC adds to clinical evidence for tislelizumab in esophageal cancer and follows FDA and EMA filing acceptances for second-line setting.

Novartis AG represents 2.24 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $224.23 billion with the latest information. NVS stock price has been found in the range of $89.05 to $90.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, NVS reached a trading volume of 2739645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Novartis AG [NVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVS shares is $104.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Novartis AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Novartis AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novartis AG is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVS in the course of the last twelve months was 35.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for NVS stock

Novartis AG [NVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, NVS shares gained by 3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.25 for Novartis AG [NVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.64, while it was recorded at 89.65 for the last single week of trading, and 86.66 for the last 200 days.

Novartis AG [NVS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novartis AG [NVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.11 and a Gross Margin at +69.27. Novartis AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.53.

Return on Total Capital for NVS is now 12.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novartis AG [NVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.86. Additionally, NVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novartis AG [NVS] managed to generate an average of $210,515 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Novartis AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Novartis AG [NVS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novartis AG go to 5.09%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Novartis AG [NVS]

There are presently around $18,996 million, or 9.50% of NVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVS stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 28,249,540, which is approximately -3.473% of the company’s market cap and around 9.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 18,165,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 billion in NVS stocks shares; and LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P, currently with $1.61 billion in NVS stock with ownership of nearly -5.522% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novartis AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 477 institutional holders increased their position in Novartis AG [NYSE:NVS] by around 12,249,245 shares. Additionally, 540 investors decreased positions by around 21,356,413 shares, while 198 investors held positions by with 176,946,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,551,783 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVS stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,403,724 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 1,169,211 shares during the same period.