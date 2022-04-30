Mizuho slashes price target on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] – find out why.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE: HPP] traded at a low on 04/28/22, posting a -1.53 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $24.40. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Hudson Pacific Completes Acquisition of Washington 1000 Development Site.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

World-class office tower in Seattle’s Denny Triangle tech-hub will include state-of-the-art sustainability and health features.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries, today completed its previously announced acquisition of Washington 1000, a fully entitled, state-of-the-art office development site in Seattle, for $85.6 million before closing adjustments.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2767421 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stands at 2.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.40%.

The market cap for HPP stock reached $3.60 billion, with 152.14 million shares outstanding and 140.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, HPP reached a trading volume of 2767421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPP shares is $29.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $29, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on HPP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPP in the course of the last twelve months was 23.35.

How has HPP stock performed recently?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.39. With this latest performance, HPP shares dropped by -14.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.70 for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.31, while it was recorded at 25.06 for the last single week of trading, and 26.11 for the last 200 days.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.18 and a Gross Margin at +24.30. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.10.

Earnings analysis for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. go to 9.00%.

Insider trade positions for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]

There are presently around $3,586 million, or 99.93% of HPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,023,045, which is approximately 1.116% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,406,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $449.12 million in HPP stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $223.43 million in HPP stock with ownership of nearly 48.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE:HPP] by around 12,030,590 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 6,232,535 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 128,716,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,979,290 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPP stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,769,168 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,655,020 shares during the same period.