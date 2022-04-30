Market Analysts see ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.55% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.97%. The company report on April 1, 2022 that ADMA Announces Live Poster Presentation and Symposium on Real-World Experience with ASCENIV™ at CIS 2022.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMA) (“ADMA” or the “Company”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, today announced a poster presentation and exclusive Key Opinion Leader symposium by nationally recognized clinical experts on the management of respiratory viral infections (RVIs) and real-world experience with ADMA’s ASCENIV, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) product with a unique composition.

Poster Presentation Title: ASCENIV™ Reduces Viral Infections and Associated Comorbidities in a Primary Immunodeficiency PatientSession Date: Friday, April 1, 2022Session Time: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM ET Session Location: Exhibit Hall, Symphony Ballroom, Sheraton Charlotte Hotel, 55 South McDowell Street South Tower, Charlotte, NCPoster Presentation and Abstract Number: #47.

Over the last 12 months, ADMA stock dropped by -7.80%. The one-year ADMA Biologics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.84. The average equity rating for ADMA stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $387.02 million, with 181.27 million shares outstanding and 172.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, ADMA stock reached a trading volume of 4425082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMA shares is $5.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for ADMA Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ADMA stock. On April 15, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ADMA shares from 10 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADMA Biologics Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

ADMA Stock Performance Analysis:

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.97. With this latest performance, ADMA shares gained by 3.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.54 for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7854, while it was recorded at 1.9500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4763 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ADMA Biologics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.41 and a Gross Margin at +0.57. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -88.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.61.

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $185 million, or 58.00% of ADMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMA stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 11,933,387, which is approximately -10.021% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 10,612,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.06 million in ADMA stocks shares; and STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $18.73 million in ADMA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADMA Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA] by around 58,333,408 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 3,716,482 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 35,685,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,735,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMA stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,431,076 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 257,948 shares during the same period.