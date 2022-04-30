For Discover Financial Services [DFS], Analyst sees a rise to $145. What next?

Discover Financial Services [NYSE: DFS] jumped around 8.97 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $115.98 at the close of the session, up 8.38%. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter 2022 Net Income of $1.2 Billion or $4.22 Per Diluted Share.

Board of Directors Approves Repurchase of up to $4.2 Billion of Common Stock and Increases the Quarterly Common Stock Dividend 20% to $0.60 Per Share.

Discover Financial Services stock is now 0.36% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DFS Stock saw the intraday high of $118.91 and lowest of $110.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 135.69, which means current price is +15.89% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, DFS reached a trading volume of 2805207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Discover Financial Services [DFS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DFS shares is $140.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Discover Financial Services shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $125 to $142. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Discover Financial Services stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $138, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on DFS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Discover Financial Services is set at 4.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for DFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for DFS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.58.

How has DFS stock performed recently?

Discover Financial Services [DFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, DFS shares gained by 1.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.00 for Discover Financial Services [DFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.40, while it was recorded at 111.48 for the last single week of trading, and 119.65 for the last 200 days.

Discover Financial Services [DFS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Discover Financial Services [DFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.66. Discover Financial Services’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.84.

Earnings analysis for Discover Financial Services [DFS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Discover Financial Services go to 56.42%.

Insider trade positions for Discover Financial Services [DFS]

There are presently around $28,424 million, or 88.40% of DFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DFS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,657,299, which is approximately -1.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,610,036 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.39 billion in DFS stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.32 billion in DFS stock with ownership of nearly -4.888% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Discover Financial Services stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 453 institutional holders increased their position in Discover Financial Services [NYSE:DFS] by around 11,483,206 shares. Additionally, 427 investors decreased positions by around 18,682,058 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 214,913,745 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,079,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DFS stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,195,267 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 2,831,752 shares during the same period.