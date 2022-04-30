Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] is -36.29% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE: CYH] plunged by -$0.44 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $8.93 during the day while it closed the day at $8.48. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 Results.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) (the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

The following highlights the financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Community Health Systems Inc. stock has also loss -26.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CYH stock has declined by -33.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.12% and lost -36.29% year-on date.

The market cap for CYH stock reached $1.41 billion, with 127.11 million shares outstanding and 124.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, CYH reached a trading volume of 3943892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYH shares is $16.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Community Health Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $16 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Community Health Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $16, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on CYH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Community Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11.

CYH stock trade performance evaluation

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.20. With this latest performance, CYH shares dropped by -30.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.74 for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.10, while it was recorded at 8.95 for the last single week of trading, and 12.28 for the last 200 days.

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.37 and a Gross Margin at +10.37. Community Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.86.

Community Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Community Health Systems Inc. go to 70.31%.

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $894 million, or 79.10% of CYH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,321,321, which is approximately 3.798% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 10,503,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.07 million in CYH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $86.57 million in CYH stock with ownership of nearly 9.101% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Community Health Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE:CYH] by around 9,732,439 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 9,545,939 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 86,181,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,459,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYH stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,213,094 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 772,757 shares during the same period.