Barclays lifts CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CTMX] price plunged by -1.10 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on April 28, 2022 that CytomX Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 5, 2022.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a leader in the field of conditionally activated oncology therapeutics, today announced that it will report first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 5, 2022, after the close of U.S. markets. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

Participants may access the live webcast of the conference call from the Events and Presentations page of CytomX’s website at https://ir.cytomx.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website until May 12, 2022.

A sum of 3291809 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 886.68K shares. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.86 and dropped to a low of $1.71 until finishing in the latest session at $1.79.

The one-year CTMX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.76. The average equity rating for CTMX stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTMX shares is $12.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTMX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2021, representing the official price target for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $7, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on CTMX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.34.

CTMX Stock Performance Analysis:

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.25. With this latest performance, CTMX shares dropped by -36.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.08 for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.0428, while it was recorded at 1.8800 for the last single week of trading, and 4.7271 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CytomX Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] shares currently have an operating margin of -120.42 and a Gross Margin at +91.61. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -120.17.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.61.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

CTMX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. go to -0.90%.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $98 million, or 86.50% of CTMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTMX stocks are: POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 6,303,025, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 6,029,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.79 million in CTMX stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $10.39 million in CTMX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CTMX] by around 16,275,946 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 15,570,278 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 22,748,518 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,594,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTMX stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,217,076 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 9,353,477 shares during the same period.