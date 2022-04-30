Amphenol Corporation [APH] Revenue clocked in at $10.88 billion, down -15.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Amphenol Corporation [NYSE: APH] gained 4.83% on the last trading session, reaching $73.55 price per share at the time. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Amphenol Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights:.

Sales of $2.952 billion, up 24% in U.S. dollars and 17% organically compared to the first quarter 2021.

Amphenol Corporation represents 598.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $45.91 billion with the latest information. APH stock price has been found in the range of $70.94 to $73.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, APH reached a trading volume of 3837001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amphenol Corporation [APH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APH shares is $87.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Amphenol Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Amphenol Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $127, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on APH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amphenol Corporation is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for APH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for APH in the course of the last twelve months was 55.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for APH stock

Amphenol Corporation [APH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.69. With this latest performance, APH shares dropped by -4.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.27 for Amphenol Corporation [APH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.03, while it was recorded at 70.48 for the last single week of trading, and 77.13 for the last 200 days.

Amphenol Corporation [APH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amphenol Corporation [APH] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.00 and a Gross Margin at +31.28. Amphenol Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.62.

Amphenol Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Amphenol Corporation [APH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amphenol Corporation go to 10.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amphenol Corporation [APH]

There are presently around $42,183 million, or 97.80% of APH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,683,170, which is approximately 0.346% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 47,538,553 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.5 billion in APH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.18 billion in APH stock with ownership of nearly 0.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amphenol Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 446 institutional holders increased their position in Amphenol Corporation [NYSE:APH] by around 17,193,190 shares. Additionally, 370 investors decreased positions by around 22,403,451 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 533,932,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 573,529,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APH stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,770,307 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,791,687 shares during the same period.