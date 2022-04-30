Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] moved up 0.20: Why It’s Important

Allbirds Inc. [NASDAQ: BIRD] jumped around 0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.08 at the close of the session, up 0.20%. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Allbirds Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

Allbirds, Inc., a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, today announced that its first quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Allbirds investor relations website at https://ir.allbirds.com. A replay will be made available online and archived for 12 months on the investor relations website following the conference call.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, BIRD reached a trading volume of 2669743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIRD shares is $16.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIRD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Allbirds Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $25 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Allbirds Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $16, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on BIRD stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BIRD shares from 17 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allbirds Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86.

How has BIRD stock performed recently?

Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.33.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.91 for Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.35, while it was recorded at 5.20 for the last single week of trading.

Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.85 and a Gross Margin at +49.18. Allbirds Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.30.

Allbirds Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Insider trade positions for Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]

There are presently around $179 million, or 40.60% of BIRD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIRD stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 9,032,147, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,730,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.95 million in BIRD stocks shares; and JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $17.65 million in BIRD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allbirds Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Allbirds Inc. [NASDAQ:BIRD] by around 35,136,585 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 17,957 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 15,263 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,139,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIRD stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,136,575 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 15,500 shares during the same period.