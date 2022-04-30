Accolade Inc. [ACCD] Stock trading around $11.06 per share: What’s Next?

Accolade Inc. [NASDAQ: ACCD] slipped around -1.22 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $11.06 at the close of the session, down -9.93%. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Accolade Announces Results for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022.

Fiscal fourth quarter 2022 revenue of $93.8 million, a 58% increase compared to fiscal fourth quarter 2021 revenue of $59.2 million.

Fiscal year 2022 revenue of $310.0 million, an 82% increase compared to fiscal year 2021 revenue of $170.4 million.

Accolade Inc. stock is now -58.04% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACCD Stock saw the intraday high of $12.48 and lowest of $9.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 55.47, which means current price is +11.94% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 721.33K shares, ACCD reached a trading volume of 2690821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Accolade Inc. [ACCD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACCD shares is $31.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACCD stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Accolade Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Accolade Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ACCD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accolade Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92.

How has ACCD stock performed recently?

Accolade Inc. [ACCD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.97. With this latest performance, ACCD shares dropped by -39.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.82 for Accolade Inc. [ACCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.69, while it was recorded at 12.14 for the last single week of trading, and 30.18 for the last 200 days.

Accolade Inc. [ACCD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Accolade Inc. [ACCD] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.46 and a Gross Margin at +40.19. Accolade Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.73.

Return on Total Capital for ACCD is now -24.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Accolade Inc. [ACCD] managed to generate an average of -$29,449 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Accolade Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Accolade Inc. [ACCD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accolade Inc. go to -0.90%.

Insider trade positions for Accolade Inc. [ACCD]

There are presently around $583 million, or 83.70% of ACCD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,040,150, which is approximately 2.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,851,074 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.65 million in ACCD stocks shares; and AH EQUITY PARTNERS IV (PARALLEL), L.L.C., currently with $41.8 million in ACCD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Accolade Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Accolade Inc. [NASDAQ:ACCD] by around 11,238,285 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 6,399,601 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 35,118,301 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,756,187 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACCD stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,651,416 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,425,103 shares during the same period.