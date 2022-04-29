Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] Revenue clocked in at $905.40 million, down -72.37% YTD: What’s Next?

Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE: YSG] price surged by 0.17 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Yatsen Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Letter Regarding ADS Trading Price.

Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leading Chinese beauty company, today announced that, it has received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) dated April 11, 2022, notifying Yatsen that it is below compliance criteria in connection with the performance of trading price of Yatsen’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”).

Pursuant to NYSE rule 802.01C, a company will be considered to be below compliance criteria if the average closing price of a security as reported on the consolidated tape is less than US$1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. Following receipt of the notification, the company must bring its share price and average share price back above US$1.00 within six months.

A sum of 3925052 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.15M shares. Yatsen Holding Limited shares reached a high of $0.6179 and dropped to a low of $0.5628 until finishing in the latest session at $0.59.

The one-year YSG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.09. The average equity rating for YSG stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YSG shares is $3.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YSG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Yatsen Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Yatsen Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18.60, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on YSG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yatsen Holding Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for YSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

YSG Stock Performance Analysis:

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.78. With this latest performance, YSG shares dropped by -17.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.03 for Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9157, while it was recorded at 0.6026 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9406 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yatsen Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.81 and a Gross Margin at +66.76. Yatsen Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.38.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.81.

Yatsen Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $95 million, or 37.40% of YSG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YSG stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 40,451,713, which is approximately 16031.388% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 16,775,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.96 million in YSG stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $8.77 million in YSG stock with ownership of nearly 95.542% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yatsen Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE:YSG] by around 81,225,661 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 29,710,851 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 49,070,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,007,274 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YSG stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,007,538 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 8,704,852 shares during the same period.