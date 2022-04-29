Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] Is Currently 2.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: XEL] jumped around 1.91 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $74.88 at the close of the session, up 2.62%. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Xcel Energy First Quarter 2022 Earnings Report.

First quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.70 in 2022 compared with $0.67 in 2021.

Xcel Energy reaffirms 2022 EPS earnings guidance range of $3.10 to $3.20.

Xcel Energy Inc. stock is now 10.61% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XEL Stock saw the intraday high of $75.61 and lowest of $73.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 76.05, which means current price is +17.35% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, XEL reached a trading volume of 5262907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEL shares is $75.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Xcel Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Xcel Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $64 to $72, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on XEL stock. On November 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for XEL shares from 68 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Energy Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

How has XEL stock performed recently?

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.56. With this latest performance, XEL shares gained by 4.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.23 for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.96, while it was recorded at 73.85 for the last single week of trading, and 67.79 for the last 200 days.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Xcel Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Energy Inc. go to 6.90%.

Insider trade positions for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]

There are presently around $31,060 million, or 77.80% of XEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,190,365, which is approximately 3.348% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,780,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.65 billion in XEL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.35 billion in XEL stock with ownership of nearly -21.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

469 institutional holders increased their position in Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:XEL] by around 37,410,151 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 32,944,896 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 344,446,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 414,801,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XEL stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,396,043 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 8,317,801 shares during the same period.