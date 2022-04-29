why SQZ Biotechnologies Company [SQZ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $30.60

SQZ Biotechnologies Company [NYSE: SQZ] gained 34.66% on the last trading session, reaching $3.73 price per share at the time. The company report on April 27, 2022 that SQZ Biotechnologies Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for its Lead Cell Therapy Candidate for the Treatment of HPV16+ Tumors.

Designation Creates Potential to Bring Important New Therapy to Patients Earlier.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE: SQZ), focused on unlocking the full potential of cell therapies for multiple therapeutic areas, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation for the company’s lead cell therapy candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company represents 28.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $114.47 million with the latest information. SQZ stock price has been found in the range of $3.10 to $3.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 99.22K shares, SQZ reached a trading volume of 20560427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SQZ Biotechnologies Company [SQZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQZ shares is $30.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for SQZ Biotechnologies Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for SQZ Biotechnologies Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on SQZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SQZ Biotechnologies Company is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84.

Trading performance analysis for SQZ stock

SQZ Biotechnologies Company [SQZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.41. With this latest performance, SQZ shares dropped by -23.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.50 for SQZ Biotechnologies Company [SQZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.57, while it was recorded at 3.16 for the last single week of trading, and 9.96 for the last 200 days.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company [SQZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SQZ Biotechnologies Company [SQZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -253.78 and a Gross Margin at +59.30. SQZ Biotechnologies Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -253.68.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.06.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company [SQZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQZ Biotechnologies Company go to 35.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SQZ Biotechnologies Company [SQZ]

There are presently around $58 million, or 74.10% of SQZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQZ stocks are: TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD with ownership of 2,758,169, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC., holding 2,529,272 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.43 million in SQZ stocks shares; and 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $6.91 million in SQZ stock with ownership of nearly 9.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SQZ Biotechnologies Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in SQZ Biotechnologies Company [NYSE:SQZ] by around 1,992,520 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 223,086 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 13,288,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,503,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQZ stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,552,824 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 17,650 shares during the same period.