why GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.33

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GDRX] slipped around -0.23 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $15.01 at the close of the session, down -1.51%. The company report on April 14, 2022 that GoodRx Closes Acquisition of vitaCare, A Tech-Enabled Pharmacy Services Platform.

GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform, today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of vitaCare for $150 million in cash, with an additional $7 million of consideration contingent payment upon vitaCare’s financial performance through 2023. VitaCare is a pharmacy services platform that expands GoodRx’s offering to pharmaceutical manufacturers while helping to improve patient access and adherence to affordable brand drugs. The acquisition will enable GoodRx to help more patients receive their prescriptions in an efficient, affordable, and transparent manner, and stay on their prescribed therapies as long as appropriate. In addition, the acquisition is expected to further strengthen our rapidly growing Pharma Manufacturer Solutions offerings which span medication awareness, access, and adherence with unique capabilities.

“The vitaCare acquisition gives us unique capabilities to facilitate the brand prescription process from start to finish, expanding our capabilities beyond our digital platform and into the patient’s pharmacy journey,” said Doug Hirsch, co-CEO and co-founder of GoodRx. “We look forward to growing our reach across consumers and providers, along with our established relationships with manufacturers, to help more patients access the brand drugs they need.”.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock is now -54.07% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GDRX Stock saw the intraday high of $15.48 and lowest of $13.8801 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.05, which means current price is +11.68% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, GDRX reached a trading volume of 3169644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDRX shares is $25.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2022, representing the official price target for GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on GDRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoodRx Holdings Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for GDRX in the course of the last twelve months was 37.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 13.40.

How has GDRX stock performed recently?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.85. With this latest performance, GDRX shares dropped by -21.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.67 for GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.57, while it was recorded at 15.69 for the last single week of trading, and 31.81 for the last 200 days.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.72 and a Gross Margin at +89.10. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.61.

GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.40 and a Current Ratio set at 13.40.

Earnings analysis for GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. go to 28.39%.

Insider trade positions for GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]

There are presently around $2,286 million, or 73.90% of GDRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDRX stocks are: FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 84,700,550, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 12,889,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $193.47 million in GDRX stocks shares; and ABDIEL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP, currently with $121.02 million in GDRX stock with ownership of nearly -8.304% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoodRx Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GDRX] by around 16,299,042 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 12,177,247 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 123,844,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,321,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDRX stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,692,200 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 6,053,676 shares during the same period.