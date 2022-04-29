why Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.50

Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE: GNW] jumped around 0.25 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.81 at the close of the session, up 7.02%. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 4th.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) today announced it would issue its earnings release containing first quarter results after the market closes on May 3, 2022. A conference call will be held on May 4, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the quarter’s results.

Genworth’s earnings release, summary presentation and financial supplement will be available through the company’s website, http://investor.genworth.com, at the time of their release to the public.

Genworth Financial Inc. stock is now -5.93% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GNW Stock saw the intraday high of $3.81 and lowest of $3.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.61, which means current price is +7.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, GNW reached a trading volume of 3882078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]?

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $5.50 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Genworth Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $5.50, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on GNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 4.59.

How has GNW stock performed recently?

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.56. With this latest performance, GNW shares dropped by -1.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.08 for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.84, while it was recorded at 3.71 for the last single week of trading, and 3.90 for the last 200 days.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.56. Genworth Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01.

Earnings analysis for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]

There are presently around $1,285 million, or 73.20% of GNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 72,937,368, which is approximately -1.238% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 55,360,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $197.08 million in GNW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $69.02 million in GNW stock with ownership of nearly 4.128% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genworth Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE:GNW] by around 22,969,248 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 17,172,209 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 320,942,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 361,083,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNW stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,585,218 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,218,426 shares during the same period.