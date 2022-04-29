why ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.00

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE: ARR] gained 1.94% or 0.14 points to close at $7.35 with a heavy trading volume of 4545499 shares. The company report on April 27, 2022 that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces March 31, 2022 Financial Position and Q1 Results.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR and ARR PRC) (“ARMOUR” or the “Company”) today announced the Company’s March 31, 2022 financial position and Q1 results.

It opened the trading session at $7.22, the shares rose to $7.37 and dropped to $7.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARR points out that the company has recorded -30.99% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, ARR reached to a volume of 4545499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARR shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock. On May 26, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ARR shares from 9 to 9.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45.

Trading performance analysis for ARR stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.91. With this latest performance, ARR shares dropped by -12.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.71 for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.22, while it was recorded at 7.41 for the last single week of trading, and 9.79 for the last 200 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.28.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. go to -11.36%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]

There are presently around $360 million, or 53.10% of ARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,884,701, which is approximately 8.243% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,491,504 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.43 million in ARR stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $29.63 million in ARR stock with ownership of nearly 14.045% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE:ARR] by around 6,130,848 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 4,105,500 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 39,707,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,943,379 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARR stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 826,953 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,018,154 shares during the same period.