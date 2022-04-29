why Amgen Inc. [AMGN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $247.94

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] loss -4.28% or -10.66 points to close at $238.13 with a heavy trading volume of 6604447 shares. The company report on April 27, 2022 that AMGEN REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2022. Key results include:.

Total revenues increased 6% to $6.2 billion in comparison to the first quarter of 2021, resulting from 2% growth in global product sales and increased Other Revenue from our COVID-19 manufacturing collaboration.

It opened the trading session at $235.725, the shares rose to $242.91 and dropped to $231.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMGN points out that the company has recorded 15.27% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -19.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, AMGN reached to a volume of 6604447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMGN shares is $247.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Amgen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price from $272 to $285. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Amgen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $235 to $238, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on AMGN stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AMGN shares from 266 to 280.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amgen Inc. is set at 5.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMGN in the course of the last twelve months was 29.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.78. With this latest performance, AMGN shares dropped by -1.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.08 for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 238.32, while it was recorded at 247.86 for the last single week of trading, and 225.14 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amgen Inc. [AMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.22 and a Gross Margin at +75.16. Amgen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 73.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.50.

Amgen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amgen Inc. go to 7.20%.

There are presently around $101,083 million, or 81.10% of AMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,046,345, which is approximately 2.107% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,661,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.11 billion in AMGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.18 billion in AMGN stock with ownership of nearly 1.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amgen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,141 institutional holders increased their position in Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ:AMGN] by around 21,642,091 shares. Additionally, 963 investors decreased positions by around 22,903,480 shares, while 285 investors held positions by with 379,940,576 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 424,486,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMGN stock had 221 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,139,307 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 1,883,377 shares during the same period.