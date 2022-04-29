why Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.17

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ: ADAP] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.77 during the day while it closed the day at $1.75. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Adaptimmune to Report Q1 2022 Financial Results and Business Updates on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq:ADAP), a leader in cell therapy to treat cancer, will report financial results and provide business updates for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, before the US markets open on Monday, May 9, 2022. Following the announcement, the Company will host a live teleconference and webcast at 8:00 a.m. EDT (1:00 p.m. BST) that same day.

The press release and the live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor section of Adaptimmune’s corporate website at www.adaptimmune.com. A live webcast of the conference call and replay can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3k8uZcI.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stock has also loss -8.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ADAP stock has declined by -35.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -65.14% and lost -53.33% year-on date.

The market cap for ADAP stock reached $291.67 million, with 156.23 million shares outstanding and 88.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 956.37K shares, ADAP reached a trading volume of 5508119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADAP shares is $6.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADAP in the course of the last twelve months was 138.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.60.

ADAP stock trade performance evaluation

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.38. With this latest performance, ADAP shares dropped by -17.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.78 for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1464, while it was recorded at 1.8300 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7341 for the last 200 days.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -3183.70. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2570.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.34.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc go to 1.00%.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $199 million, or 74.80% of ADAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADAP stocks are: MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP with ownership of 38,974,185, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 17,082,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.89 million in ADAP stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $24.07 million in ADAP stock with ownership of nearly 7.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ:ADAP] by around 8,067,800 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 6,235,846 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 99,298,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,602,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADAP stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,322,867 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,601,259 shares during the same period.