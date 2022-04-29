Wells Fargo slashes price target on Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] – find out why.

Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE: A] traded at a high on 04/28/22, posting a 2.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $121.06. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Agilent to Announce Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results May 24.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 after the stock market closes on Tuesday, May 24. The company will host a live webcast of its investor conference call in listen-only mode on the same day.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3152046 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Agilent Technologies Inc. stands at 3.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.99%.

The market cap for A stock reached $38.74 billion, with 301.00 million shares outstanding and 299.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, A reached a trading volume of 3152046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]?

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Agilent Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $180 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Agilent Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $169 to $145, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on A stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for A shares from 170 to 155.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agilent Technologies Inc. is set at 3.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for A stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for A in the course of the last twelve months was 37.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has A stock performed recently?

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.38. With this latest performance, A shares dropped by -12.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for A stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.75 for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.11, while it was recorded at 119.89 for the last single week of trading, and 149.67 for the last 200 days.

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.63 and a Gross Margin at +54.17. Agilent Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.90.

Agilent Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for A. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agilent Technologies Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]

There are presently around $32,275 million, or 91.40% of A stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of A stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 29,352,219, which is approximately 6.842% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,269,735 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.94 billion in A stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.63 billion in A stock with ownership of nearly -5.129% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agilent Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 447 institutional holders increased their position in Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE:A] by around 12,043,973 shares. Additionally, 403 investors decreased positions by around 13,546,622 shares, while 200 investors held positions by with 241,015,064 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 266,605,659 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. A stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 574,526 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 960,033 shares during the same period.